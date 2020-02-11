2-11-20: Cloudy but warm today, snow expected Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today we can expect cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-thirties. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, temperatures stay in the mid-thirties with some scattered sunshine throughout the day. Snow is expected late Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday, giving us temperatures in the low-thirties and a chance of up to three inches of snow.

Early Friday morning, temperatures will be below zero with a high of five degrees. Overnight, temperatures drop to negative-twenty in some higher elevations.

Saturday, we can expect temperatures in the low-twenties with partly cloudy skies. Snow showers are possible for Sunday.

