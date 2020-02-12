2-11-20: Frigid temperatures expected for Valentine’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures tonight linger around the low-thirties, dropping into the upper-twenties overnight.

Tomorrow, we wake up to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-twenties. By the end of the day, temperatures rise to the low-thirties with a chance of passing snow showers in the Tug Hill region.

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday, expect up to five inches of snow with temperatures plummeting below zero Thursday night.

We have mostly sunny skies on Friday with temperatures in the single digits for Valentine’s Day and below zero temperatures into Saturday morning.

Temperatures warm back up to the mid-twenties for Saturday and into the mid-thirties for Sunday.

