2-11-20: Keep your shovels handy, up to eight inches of snow expected Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies and winds gusting at 10mph. Tomorrow, temperatures warm up into the mid-thirties with mostly cloudy skies.

Snow is expected to fall Wednesday evening and throughout the day Thursday, giving us a chance for up to eight inches of snow by Thursday night.

Temperatures plummet below zero overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Scattered clouds and sunshine are expected throughout the day Friday with temperatures in the single digits for Valentines Day.

Our weekend starts cold with negative temperatures early Saturday morning, warming up to the low-twenties by the end of the day. Temperatures in the mid-thirties and snow are expected on Sunday.

