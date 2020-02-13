2-12-20: Heavy snow expected tonight, through tomorrow evening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow showers are expected tonight with temperatures in the upper-twenties. Temperatures stay below freezing tomorrow with more snow throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures drop below freezing Thursday night and stay cold through Friday with temperatures in the single digits for Valentine’s Day. Below zero temperatures return Friday night and linger into Saturday morning, with temperatures rising to the mid-twenties.

We can expect cloudy skies on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-thirties. On Monday, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies.

Snow showers are possible with temperatures in the low-thirties for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.