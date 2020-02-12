2-12-20: Six inches of snow expected, slick road conditions for morning commute

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures drop into the low-thirties tonight, making way for snow showers that will carry through the evening and into tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow morning, expect to see up to four inches of fresh snow, making commutes into work slick and sloppy. We add up to another three inches during the day, giving us close to six inches of snow by the end of Thursday.

Temperatures drop below zero Thursday night with temperatures getting into the single digits for your Valentine’s Day.

We can expect temperatures in the mid-twenties with partly cloudy skies to start off your weekend. Temperatures climb into the mid-thirties for Sunday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of some precipitation.

Calm and quiet weather continues through the start of next week, with a chance for more snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

