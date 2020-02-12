2-12-20: Snow on its way, subzero temperatures expected Thursday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today we can expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-thirties. Snow returns overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low-thirties.

Temperatures stay below freezing tomorrow, with up to six inches of snow expected by the end of the afternoon. Temperatures drop well below zero overnight and stay cold through Friday, with a high temperature of nine degrees.

Subzero temperatures return Friday night and into Saturday, with temperatures warming back up to the mid-twenties by the end of the day.

On Sunday, we can expect to see cloudy skies with temperatures back in the mid-thirties.

