2-13-20: Frigid temperatures tonight, single digits for Valentine’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow showers are expected throughout the day with temperatures in the low-thirties. A cold front moves in, dropping temperatures into the single digits and below zero overnight.

Our Valentine’s Day starts off cold, with most of us waking up in the single digits. Temperatures warm up into the low-teens with partly cloudy skies for Friday.

Temperatures warm up into the upper-twenties for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. We have a chance for snow showers on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-thirties.

We can expect a quiet day on Monday with temperatures in the mid-twenties. Temperatures warm up to the upper-thirties, with snow and mixed precipitation on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.