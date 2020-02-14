2-13-20: Single digit temperatures tomorrow, snow expected Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures are expected to drop through the teens tonight, with two inches of snow expected. Overnight, temperatures drop below zero with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunshine is in the forecast for your Valentine’s Day with temperatures in the single digits. Temperatures are expected to drop back below zero Friday night and into Saturday morning.

There will be partly cloudy skies on Saturday with temperatures warming back up to the upper-twenties. Snow showers are possible Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid-thirties.

Monday, temperatures drop into the mid-twenties with partly cloudy skies expected. Snow and rain are likely for Tuesday with temperatures in the upper-thirties.

Another cold front works its way into the North Country for Wednesday and Thursday.

