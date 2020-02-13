2-13-20: Warmer weekend ahead, mixed precipitation expected Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow showers taper off tonight with temperatures dropping below zero overnight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures only warm up to single digits for Valentine’s Day tomorrow.
We can expect a subzero morning on Saturday, with temperatures rebounding back into the upper-twenties. On Sunday, temperatures warm up into the mid-thirties, with a chance of some scattered snow showers during the day.
We can expect a colder day on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-twenties and partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we warm back up and have temperatures near forty degrees with a chance for some mixed precipitation and rain during the day.
We can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near twenty degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2-13-20: Single digit temperatures tomorrow, snow expected Sunday
- Cuomo, Trump attempt to hammer out deal regarding travelers program
- Senate approves measure to limit Trump on military force against Iran
- Trump admin has warning for sanctuary cities: consequences are coming
- House OKs deadline extension to ratify ERA
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.