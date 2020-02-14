2-14-20: Quiet weekend ahead, winter mix expected Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures settle into the single digits by the end of your Valentine’s Day, with warmer air moving in after midnight. Temperatures work their way back into the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is expected to be quiet, with temperatures in the upper-twenties. Snow is possible on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-thirties.

A cold front moves back into the North Country on Monday, knocking temperatures back down into the mid-twenties. Tuesday, we can expect to see a snow/rain mix with temperatures in the low-forties.

Wednesday, temperatures drop to the upper-twenties with cloudy skies. Temperatures drop into the teens for Thursday, with a warm up expected and temperatures in the low-thirties for Friday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.