2-14-20: Quiet weekend ahead, winter mix expected Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures settle into the single digits by the end of your Valentine’s Day, with warmer air moving in after midnight. Temperatures work their way back into the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies.
Saturday is expected to be quiet, with temperatures in the upper-twenties. Snow is possible on Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-thirties.
A cold front moves back into the North Country on Monday, knocking temperatures back down into the mid-twenties. Tuesday, we can expect to see a snow/rain mix with temperatures in the low-forties.
Wednesday, temperatures drop to the upper-twenties with cloudy skies. Temperatures drop into the teens for Thursday, with a warm up expected and temperatures in the low-thirties for Friday.
