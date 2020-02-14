2-14-20: Snow for Sunday, 40 degrees expected Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures are in the single digits for your Valentine’s Day. With the wind chill, temperatures will feel like they are below zero. Overnight, temperatures stay in the single digits and carry into the start of your weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies. On Sunday, we can expect to see some snow showers, with temperatures in the mid-thirties.

A cold front moves in Monday, dropping temperatures to the mid-twenties with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for snow and rain mix on Tuesday with temperatures in the low-forties.

Another cold front moves through and settles in the North Country for Tuesday and Wednesday.

