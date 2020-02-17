2-17-20: Up to three inches of snow expected tomorrow, mixed precipitation to follow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures drop into the teens this evening with cloudy skies expected. Overnight, temperatures rise to the low-twenties making room for early morning snow showers for Tuesday.

Waking up tomorrow, we can expect slushy snow, winds gusting near 20mph and temperatures in the low-thirties. By the afternoon, temperatures will be near forty degrees with rain expected.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-twenties for Wednesday. Overnight, temperatures continue to drop into the single digits, warming up into the teens by the end of the day Thursday.

On Friday, temperatures work their way back into the upper-twenties and lower-thirties, which continue through the weekend.

