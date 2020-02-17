2-17-20: Wintery mix expected tomorrow, cold temperatures to follow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures today will be in the mid-twenties with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures drop into the low-twenties with more cloud cover working its way into the forecast.

For tomorrow, snow is expected in the morning with winds gusting near 20mph. Snow transitions into rain by the afternoon with temperatures near forty degrees.

Temperatures drop into the mid-twenties for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for snow. A cold front moves in Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the teens for Thursday.

We can expect warmer temperatures for Friday that carry us through the weekend.

