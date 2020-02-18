WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow showers are expected to transition to rain in the early afternoon with temperatures in the low-forties. Sustained winds will be blowing at 21mph and gusting upwards of 50mph, giving us a Wind Advisory in Jefferson and Lewis County.
Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with sustained winds at 15mph. Temperatures stay cold on Wednesday, with the high expected to be in the upper-twenties with more sustained winds from the North at 10mph.
On Thursday, temperatures will be in the teens with partly cloudy skies and single digit temperatures expected overnight. There is a slight chance for morning snow showers on Friday with temperatures in the low-thirties.
Temperatures warm up to the upper-thirties to carry us through the end of the weekend.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2-18-20: Wind Advisory for Jefferson, Lewis County, winds gusting upwards of 50mph
- Who Will Start as Cornerback Opposite Tre’Davious White?
- Ayanna’s “infectious smile”: Father grieves the loss of daughter in Virginia homicide
- Woman says NC rehab center left elderly father outside in rain for hours
- Couple finds love during chemo
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.