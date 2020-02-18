2-18-20: Wind Advisory for Jefferson, Lewis County, winds gusting upwards of 50mph

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow showers are expected to transition to rain in the early afternoon with temperatures in the low-forties. Sustained winds will be blowing at 21mph and gusting upwards of 50mph, giving us a Wind Advisory in Jefferson and Lewis County.

Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with sustained winds at 15mph. Temperatures stay cold on Wednesday, with the high expected to be in the upper-twenties with more sustained winds from the North at 10mph.

On Thursday, temperatures will be in the teens with partly cloudy skies and single digit temperatures expected overnight. There is a slight chance for morning snow showers on Friday with temperatures in the low-thirties.

Temperatures warm up to the upper-thirties to carry us through the end of the weekend.

