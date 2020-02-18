2-18-20: Windy tonight, single digit temperatures expected tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper-thirties with the chance of scattered rain showers. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with mostly cloudy skies and sustained winds near 15mph.
Temperatures stay in the upper-twenties for tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies and sustained winds from the North and 10mph. A second cold front moves in on Thursday, dropping temperatures into the teens, with single digit temperatures expected overnight.
On Friday, there is a chance for scattered snow showers in the morning with temperatures in the low-thirties. We stay dry this weekend with temperatures in the upper-thirties through Tuesday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50's local weather updates.
