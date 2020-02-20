2-19-20: Cold tomorrow, possible flurries on Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures tonight will be in the low teens. We’ll wake up to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising into the high teens throughout the day.

Other than a couple possible flurries on Friday, we are expecting a pretty quiet end to the work week.

We should have a fairly nice weekend, with highs in the mid-thirties on Saturday, rising into the low forties on Sunday.

We will start next week off with some rain showers and highs in the forties.

