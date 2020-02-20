Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

2-19-20: Cold tomorrow, possible flurries on Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures tonight will be in the low teens.  We’ll wake up to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising into the high teens throughout the day. 

Other than a couple possible flurries on Friday, we are expecting a pretty quiet end to the work week.

We should have a fairly nice weekend, with highs in the mid-thirties on Saturday, rising into the low forties on Sunday.

We will start next week off with some rain showers and highs in the forties.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story