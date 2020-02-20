2-20-20: Looking ahead to a nice weekend before more precipitation next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We will see a little sunshine throughout the day today. The high is around twenty degrees, but feels more like ten degrees due to the wind chill.

Tomorrow we’ll have a high in the thirties with a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the work week.

The weekend will be fairly nice, with temperatures in the thirties on Saturday, rising up to forty degrees on Sunday and Monday.

We will see rain showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning that will transition to snow during the day on Tuesday. The snow returns on Wednesday with a high in the thirties.

