2-20-20: Some areas in the North Country will see single digit temperatures tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have a quiet, but cold, evening with temperatures in the teens. With the clear skies tonight, temperatures are expected to fall to ten degrees. Some areas of the North Country will see temperatures in the single digits.

Tomorrow we’ll have a high in the thirties with a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the work week.

The weekend will be fairly nice, with temperatures in the thirties on Saturday, rising up to forty degrees on Sunday and Monday.

We will see rain showers Monday night and into Tuesday morning that will transition to snow during the day on Tuesday.

Snow showers may return on Wednesday with a high in the thirties.

