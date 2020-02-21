2-21-20: Quiet weekend, snow, wintery mix expected on Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We can expect a few passing snow showers early this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-thirties. Tonight, temperatures stay in the low-thirties with the windchill making it feel like the low-twenties.

Tomorrow, temperatures are in the mid-thirties with a slight breeze coming from the southwest and partly cloudy skies. On Sunday, temperatures warmup into the low-forties with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures stay in the low-forties for Monday with cloudy skies and a chance for a passing snow shower. Tuesday gives us our next look at some snow and rain mixing together, with temperatures in the low-forties carrying through the end of the week.

