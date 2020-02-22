2-21-20: Wintery mix expected Tuesday, steady snow for Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – For tonight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with steady winds from the southwest at 14mph. We wake up to a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warming up to the low-thirties by tomorrow afternoon.

We can expect temperatures in the low-forties on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for some scattered showers. On Monday, temperatures stay in the low-forties with cloudy skies and another possibility for some scattered showers.

Our next storm front moves into the North Country on Tuesday and carrying mild temperatures and mixed precipitation through Thursday. Temperatures drop on Thursday and turn the wintery mix into steady snow showers that carry though Friday.

