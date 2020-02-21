2-21-20: Wintery mix starts Tuesday, carries through Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight we can expect temperatures in the upper-twenties with sustained winds from the southwest at 14mph. Overnight, temperatures are in the low-thirties with winds persisting through the morning.
On Saturday, we wake up to temperatures in the low-thirties with mostly cloudy skies which continue through the day. For Sunday, we can expect temperatures in the low-forties with a mix of sun and clouds.
Monday, temperatures stay in the low-forties with cloudy skies and a chance for some scattered rain or snow showers. Our next winter weather system moves in Monday night and carries through Thursday with temperatures in the low-forties.
On Thursday, temperatures drop into the low-thirties, turning that wintery mix to just snow for Thursday and Friday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
