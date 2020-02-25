WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures are in the upper-thirties with cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures drop into low-thirties with lingering cloud cover through the evening and into tomorrow morning.
We may see some passing snow or frozen rain showers early tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low-thirties. Temperatures warm back up to the low-forties tomorrow afternoon, making way for some scattered sunshine.
A wintery mix is expected to start overnight on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper-thirties. Temperatures drop to the mid-thirties on Thursday, with snow showers expected during the day.
Lake effect snow is possible south of Watertown on Friday, with temperatures plummeting into the mid-twenties. Cold temperatures linger through the weekend and warm back up into the mid-thirties for Monday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Experts: Minority voters will have huge impact in Democratic primary
- 2-24-20: Lake effect snow expected Friday, cold temperatures settle in this weekend
- Miracle on Ice shows how much Olympics on TV have changed
- Trade deal between U.S., India could have major tech sector impact
- Heart disease is the leading cause of death during or following pregnancy
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.