2-24-20: Lake effect snow expected Friday, cold temperatures settle in this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures are in the upper-thirties with cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures drop into low-thirties with lingering cloud cover through the evening and into tomorrow morning.

We may see some passing snow or frozen rain showers early tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low-thirties. Temperatures warm back up to the low-forties tomorrow afternoon, making way for some scattered sunshine.

A wintery mix is expected to start overnight on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper-thirties. Temperatures drop to the mid-thirties on Thursday, with snow showers expected during the day.

Lake effect snow is possible south of Watertown on Friday, with temperatures plummeting into the mid-twenties. Cold temperatures linger through the weekend and warm back up into the mid-thirties for Monday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.