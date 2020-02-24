2-24-20: Snow and cold expected to start Thursday, carrying through the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures today will be in the low-forties with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low-thirties with more cloud cover expected.

Tomorrow, temperatures warm up into the low-forties with scattered rain showers possible throughout the day.

For Wednesday, we can expect to see a wintery mix move into the North Country with temperatures in the low-forties. On Thursday, the wintery mix transitions to just snow with temperatures dropping into the low-thirties.

Friday, temperatures will drop back into the low-twenties and carry through the end of the weekend.

