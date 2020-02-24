2-24-20: Wintery mix, snow, lake effect to end our work week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures stay mild tonight and into the overnight, with lows in the thirties. We wake up tomorrow with temperatures in the low-thirties and a possibility for scattered snow and rain showers.

More scattered showers are expected throughout Tuesday, with our highest chance for a rain/snow mix on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the low-thirties for Thursday, with snow showers likely throughout the day.

Temperatures drop into the low-twenties on Friday with a chance for lake effect snow. Temperatures stay cold through Sunday, with temperatures rebounding into the low-thirties for next Monday.

