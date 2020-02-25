2-25-20: Lake effect snow moves in Thursday, frigid temperatures this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – For tonight, we can expect cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper-thirties. Snow showers start up overnight and carry over into the morning with temperatures in the low-thirties.

By tomorrow afternoon, we could have a coating of slush and up to three inches of snow, with a wintery mix and temperatures in the mid-thirties.

On Thursday, temperatures drop into the low-thirties and lake effect snow is expected to linger for everyone east of Lake Ontario and in the Tug Hill region. For Friday, temperatures drop into the low-twenties with more snow showers possible.

Temperatures drop into the teens for Saturday, with partly cloudy skies that carry over into Sunday. We will see temperatures in the mid-thirties for Monday and low-forties for Tuesday.

