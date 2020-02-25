2-25-20: Winter Storm Watch in effect Thursday, carrying over to Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We can expect to see a rain/snow mix throughout the day today with temperatures in the low-forties and sustained winds at around 10mph. Tonight, the snow continues to fall with temperatures dropping into the low-thirties.

For tomorrow, temperatures will be in the mid-thirties, with more rain and snow expected. Temperatures drop on Thursday into the low-thirties, bringing lake effect snow and a Winter Storm watch east of Lake Ontario, that will last through Friday.

Temperatures stay cold this weekend with highs in the low-twenties and mostly cloudy skies. On Monday, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rebounding back into the mid-thirties.

