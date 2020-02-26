2-26-20: 40mph wind gusts, lake effect snow, lake shore flood warnings start tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Throughout the day today, we can expect to see persisting rain and snow showers, with temperatures hovering around the mid-thirties. Overnight, temperatures warm up to the low-forties with rain and sustained winds up to 16mph.

Tomorrow, rain transitions into snow and the wind picks up speed, gusting at up to 40mph, giving us lake shore flood warnings along Lake Ontario and a lake effect snow warning carrying through Friday.

On Saturday, temperatures drop into the teens, giving way to scattered clouds and sun. Temperatures rebound into the upper-twenties for Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

We could be seeing more rain and snow to start next week, with temperatures in the forties.

