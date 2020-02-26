2-26-20: Cold, quiet weekend expected, upper 40s to start next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Rain continues to shower the North Country tonight and overnight, with temperatures warming up into the low 40s. Tomorrow morning, the rain transitions into snow with temperatures in the low 30s and sustained winds from the southwest at 20mph.

Winds could gust up to 40mph tomorrow, giving us a lake shore flood warning for Jefferson County and a lake effect snow warning for Southern Jefferson County, Lewis County and the Tug Hill.

This weekend, the lake effect snow has drifted to the south and the cold sets in, giving us high temperatures around 18 degrees for Saturday and the mid-20s for Sunday.

More snow and rain are likely to start next week with temperatures in the upper 40s.

