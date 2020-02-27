2-26-20: Watch for dangerous, slick road conditions tomorrow morning through Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight, temperatures are in the upper 30s with rain showers expected to persist through the evening. Tomorrow morning, rain showers transition into snow and sustained winds pick up to 22mph.

Winds tomorrow could gust upwards of 40mph with heavy snow at times carrying through Friday.

We can expect cloudy skies and cold temperatures on Saturday, with highs in the teens. There is a possibility fo scattered clouds on Sunday, with temperatures near 30 degrees.

More rain settles into the North Country on Monday and lingers through Wednesday, with temperatures in the 40s.

