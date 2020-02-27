2-27-20: Blizzard warning in effect, dangerous road conditions expected

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is a blizzard warning in effect in the North Country, with dangerous and slick road conditions expected in and along the local lake effect snow bands. We have a chance for up to 4ft of snow possible in the Tug Hill by Friday night.
Overnight the wind and snow continue, with temperatures dropping into the low 20s. Tomorrow temperatures are in the mid-20s, with the last wave of our lake effect snow pushing through.
This weekend marks the end of our lake effect snow warning, giving us temperatures in the teens on Saturday and upper 20s on Sunday. More rain and temperatures in the 40s are expected on Monday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
