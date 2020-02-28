2-27-20: Lake effect snow continues overnight, cold weather expected Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lake effect snow continues tonight and into tomorrow morning, giving those in parts of Jefferson County, Lewis County and the Tug Hill region a chance to see up to two feet of snow accumulation.

Tomorrow, temperatures are in the mid-20s with lake effect snow and winds gusting over 30mph. The lake effect snow moves to our south, making way for temperatures in the teens on Saturday.

Temperatures warm up into the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. On Monday, rain moves back into the forecast, with temperatures in the 40s. Snow and rain showers continue through Thursday evening.

