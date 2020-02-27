2-27-20: Lake effect snow lingers overnight, continues tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The lake effect snow continues to fall this evening, impacting those east of Lake Ontario. Travel in southern Jefferson County, northern Oswego County and parts of Lewis County could be dangerous this evening, with more snow expected and winds gusting over 40mph.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 20s, with sustained winds around 20mph. For tomorrow, temperatures will top out in the mid-20s, with winds gusting over 30mph.

By early Saturday morning, the lake effect snow will have drifted south, making way for temperatures in the teens and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to rebound on Sunday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 20s.

More rain and temperatures in the 40s are expected to start on Monday and carry through Thursday.

