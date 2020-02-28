2-28-20: Blizzard warning expires, lake effect snow moving south

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The blizzard warning expires this afternoon, with snow and wind dying down into the evening tonight. The lake effect snow band moves south of the North Country bringing in a low front and cold weather to start our Saturday.

On Saturday, we wake up with temperatures in the mid-teens and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm up into the 20s for Saturday afternoon and Sunday, giving us a sunny and quiet weekend.

Rain moves back into the forecast for Monday and carries through Thursday, with temperatures hovering in the low 40s. We can expect temperatures to drop to the mid-30s for Friday, turning that rain into snow.

