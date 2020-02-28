2-28-20: Lake effect snow continues through the evening, calm, cold weekend expected

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More heavy snow and high winds are going to continue throughout the evening with up to three inches an hour expected. Overnight, temperatures drop into the teens with cloudy skies expected.

Tomorrow, the lake effect band has drifted south of the North Country, giving us partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 20s. We can expect a calm, dry day on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Precipitation returns Monday and continues through the Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s throughout the week.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.