2-3-20: Clear weather overnight, cloudy skies tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have a quiet evening with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the mid-twenties tonight. Expect temperatures around thirty degrees when waking up tomorrow morning. Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day with temperatures in the mid-thirties.

On Wednesday, we’ll have high temperatures in the twenties with some breaks of sunshine. A system moving to the south will bring precipitation our way on Thursday, with a snowy start to the morning that will transition to a wintry mix of rain and snow throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high in the thirties.

We’ll see snow on Friday with a high temperature in the twenties, leading into a cold weekend. High temperatures are expected to be around twenty degrees on Saturday and thirty on Sunday, but we shouldn’t see much precipitation over the weekend.

Winter weather will remain at the start of next week. There is a chance of snow showers on Monday with a high in the thirties.

