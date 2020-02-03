2-3-20: Cloudy skies today, clear weather stays overnight

The forecast for today is cloudy with temperatures in the upper-thirties. Overnight is mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper-twenties.

Tomorrow we still have cloudy skies, but no rain or snow, with temperatures in the mid-thirties. Temperatures Wednesday are in the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies.

We have an eighty percent chance of passing showers or mixed precipitation with temperatures in the low-thirties on Thursday. Temperatures drop to the upper-twenties on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a seventy percent chance of snow.

Looking ahead to this weekend, we have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for precipitation.

