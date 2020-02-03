The forecast for today is cloudy with temperatures in the upper-thirties. Overnight is mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper-twenties.
Tomorrow we still have cloudy skies, but no rain or snow, with temperatures in the mid-thirties. Temperatures Wednesday are in the upper-twenties with partly cloudy skies.
We have an eighty percent chance of passing showers or mixed precipitation with temperatures in the low-thirties on Thursday. Temperatures drop to the upper-twenties on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a seventy percent chance of snow.
Looking ahead to this weekend, we have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for precipitation.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2-3-20: Cloudy skies today, clear weather stays overnight
- Gibbs brings Stewart and Labonte into NASCAR Hall of Fame
- Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
- Syracuse falls to #9 Duke 97-88 in front of packed Dome crowd
- Man dies after argument over the Super Bowl turns violent
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.