2-3-20: Temperatures drop into the twenties tonight, warm back up tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-thirties. Overnight, temperatures drop into the upper-twenties with clouds lingering.

We will wake up to more clouds with temperatures in the low-thirties tomorrow. There are some passing showers possible with temperatures reaching the upper-thirties.

The cloud cover breaks on Wednesday, giving us partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-twenties. Mixed rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday with temperatures in the mid-thirties.

There is more snow possible for Friday with temperatures in the mid-twenties, dropping into the low-twenties on Saturday.

Evening snow showers are possible for Sunday that may carry over to Monday morning.

