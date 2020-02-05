2-4-20: Cold overnight, snow to start tomorrow night

Tonight is expected to be cloudy and quiet with temperatures in the low-thirties. Overnight, temperatures drop into the teens.

As we wake up tomorrow morning, there are partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures rise to the mid-twenties with scattered clouds and sun throughout the day.

Snow is expected to arrive in the North Country late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. There are three to five inches of snow expected Thursday with a second storm dropping another couple of inches during the day on Friday.

The weekend starts off cold and quiet with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures on Sunday reach the low-thirties with partly cloudy skies.

Snow is expected for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid-thirties.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.