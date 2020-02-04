2-4-20: Cold tonight, wintery mix moving in later in the week

After a quiet Tuesday, temperatures drop into the mid-twenties with mostly cloudy skies overnight. We wake up tomorrow with sunshine and partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the teens and end our day with temperatures in the mid-twenties.

We have a two part storm working its way into the North Country for Thursday and Friday. There is a possibility for a wintery mix on Thursday with temperatures in the low-thirties. Temperatures drop to the low-twenties for Friday turning that wintery mix to snow.

Saturday is clear and cold with temperatures in the teens. Temperatures warm back up to the mid-thirties for Sunday and carry through to the beginning of next week.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.