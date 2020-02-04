2-4-20: Sunshine tomorrow, snow to end the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are cloudy skies today with temperatures in the upper-thirties. Temperatures drop back down to the mid-twenties tonight. Tomorrow we have sunshine and temperatures in the upper-twenties.

Snow and mixed precipitation begin on Thursday morning with temperatures in the low-thirties. The snow continues through Friday with temperatures dropping into the low-twenties.

We have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper-teens for Saturday. Temperatures warm back up to the mid-thirties with a chance of snow for both Sunday and Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.