2-5-20: At least six inches of snow expected before Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight, with no snow expected until after midnight. There is a possibility for mixed precipitation overnight, turning to only snow in the morning.

There are up to five inches of snow in the forecast for both tomorrow and Friday with temperatures in the mid-twenties.

On Saturday, temperatures drop into the teens and below zero overnight. Sunday warms up to the low-thirties with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday brings us another round of snow that is expected to persist through Wednesday.

