2-5-20: Mostly cloudy today, up to six inches of snow expected by Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today stays quiet with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-twenties. After midnight tonight, we will be seeing patches of heavy snow with the chance of up to four inches by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, temperatures stay in the upper-twenties with more snow accumulating throughout the day. There is a chance for some wintery mix for southern parts of Jefferson and Lewis County.

More snow showers are coming Friday, with up to three inches of snow expected. Saturday brings clear skies with temperatures dropping into the teens and below zero overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-thirties for Sunday, bringing partly cloudy skies and scattered sun throughout the day.

There are snow showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

