2-6-20: Get out your shovel, up to eight inches of snow expected by tomorrow evening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Snow showers fill the day today with temperatures in the low-thirties, giving us a chance for some wintery mixed precipitation. Temperatures drop overnight into the low-twenties with continuing snow showers.

We wake up tomorrow to more snow and temperatures in the mid-twenties, with up to eight inches expected by the end of the night. Overnight temperatures drop into the single digits and stay cold into Saturday morning.

Cold temperatures settle in on Saturday with temperatures rising into the teens. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming back up to the mid-thirties on Sunday.

Temperatures are in the upper-thirties with mixed precipitation expected on Monday. There are mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.