2-6-20: Mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain this evening, more snow tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening we’ll have a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The roads will be slick , so be careful while driving. Precipitation will get steadier and heavier overnight, with temperatures in the twenties.

During the day tomorrow, we will see up to an additional ten inches of snow, possibly twelve inches in some areas. Winds will pick up and cause some blowing and drifting of snow during the second half of the day.

Precipitation will taper later Friday night and into Saturday. Although the high temperature on Saturday is around ten degrees, we will have mostly sunny skies to enjoy.

Temperatures will warm up into the thirties on Sunday.

