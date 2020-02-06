2-6-20: Slick roadways expected for tomorrow with more snow ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures drop into the mid-twenties tonight with snow showers continuing into Friday. Tomorrow, temperatures remain in the mid-twenties, with up to eight inches of snow by the end of the night.

Temperatures drop into the teens for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Overnight and into Sunday morning, temperatures drop below zero but warm up to the low-thirties by the end of the day.

Mixed precipitation is back in the forecast for Monday with temperatures in the upper-thirties. Temperatures drop to the low-thirties and bring more snow on Tuesday, which continues through Thursday.

