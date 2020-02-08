2-7-20: Cold wether overnight, sunshine through the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are some lingering snow showers for the early part of the evening. Temperatures drop below zero tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow temperatures get into the teens with partly cloudy skies and temperatures plummeting again below zero overnight.

On Sunday, there are mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-thirties.

More mixed precipitation is in the forecast for Monday with temperatures in the mid thirties. Tuesday has a chance for afternoon snow showers and temperatures staying in the mid-thirties.

The rest of the week looks quiet with possible snow on Thursday and temperatures gradually getting colder and dropping into the teens for Friday.

