2-7-20: Snow falling at up to three inches an hour, twelve inches possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Snow showers will fill the rest of the day today, coming down at up to three inches an hour. There is a possibility for up to a foot of snow by the end of the night. Overnight, temperatures drop into the single digits with partly cloudy skies.
Saturday is expected to have a high temperature of twelve degrees with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures drop below zero Saturday night into Sunday morning. We warm up on Sunday with the high expected to be in the low-thirties.
There is mixed precipitation expected for Monday with temperatures in the mid-thirties. Snow has a chance to be in the forecast starting on Tuesday and carrying through the end of the week.
