2-7-20: Snow stops this evening, cold to settle in Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Light snow showers linger into the evening hours. Clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures dropping into the single digits. Waking up, we can expect temperatures below zero or in the single digits.

Tomorrow temperatures warm up into the teens with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is partly cloudy with temperatures in the low-thirties.

Mixed precipitation and snow work their way back into the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-thirties. More snow possible on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.