3-10-20: Have your umbrellas handy today, don’t put your coats away yet

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Although we have mild temperatures, we are dealing with rain throughout the day today. Temperatures will cool down later, reaching around 30 degrees tonight, but the rain will subside.

It will be chilly tomorrow morning with a high around 37 degrees to start the work day. The sun will be shining before the clouds roll through in the afternoon.

There is the possibility of a few brief snow showers on Wednesday night. They will pass by Thursday when the temperatures rise into the high 40s.

We’ll see more rain on Friday, with temperatures in the 50s, but that will clear up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the high 30s on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.