3-10-20: Rain clears up tonight, you’ll want your coat in the morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As the cold front moves through, temperatures are starting to drop. We have been seeing rain throughout the day, but that will clear up this evening. With those clear skies, we’ll see temperatures in the 20s in the morning.

Temperatures will be in the 30s tomorrow, then will warm up into the 40s and 50s for Thursday and Friday.

We’ll see more rain on Friday, with temperatures in the 50s, but that will clear up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the high 30s on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies.

