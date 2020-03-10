3-10-20: Rain clears up tonight, you’ll want your coat in the morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As the cold front moves through, temperatures are starting to drop. We have been seeing rain throughout the day, but that will clear up this evening. With those clear skies, we’ll see temperatures in the 20s in the morning.
Temperatures will be in the 30s tomorrow, then will warm up into the 40s and 50s for Thursday and Friday.
We’ll see more rain on Friday, with temperatures in the 50s, but that will clear up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the high 30s on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies.
LATEST STORIES:
- House OKs bill to study importance of minor league teams as MLB considers making cuts
- CDC takes steps to combat coronavirus, answers lawmakers concerns
- Community gathers to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to quarantined student at SUNY Brockport
- In Brief: Police cordon off City Hall as man takes plastic explosives to gun buyback event
- Mexican man found hiding inside backseat of car at California border crossing
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.